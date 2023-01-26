Bloomberg: The European Union and the G7 plan to introduce a price limit on Russian diesel at the level of $100 per barrel

In the European Union and the "Great Seven" countries, the introduction of a price limit on Russian petroleum products, in particular on diesel, continues to be discussed. Currently, there are plans to introduce a price limit at the level of $100 per barrel.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Diesel is usually more expensive than crude oil on world markets. Recently, it has been trading at the level of $130 per barrel.

At the same time, some petroleum products are cheaper than crude oil. For example, fuel oil. For him, the EU and the G7 want to set the limit at $45 per barrel.

Experts believe that such prices will not hinder Russian exports and will not lead to serious fluctuations in world markets. However, during negotiations, price limit offers may change.