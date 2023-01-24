After the corruption scandal, two more deputy ministers of infrastructure resigned

Two more deputy ministers of infrastructure resigned. Ivan Lukerya stated in a statement that he was resigning of his own free will, and Vyacheslav Nehoda did not publish his statement, but thanked his colleagues for their cooperation.

The other day, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Vasyl Lozynsky from the position of the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine. This happened after the corruption scandal.

At the same time, Lukerya insists that his resignation has nothing to do with the scandal with Lozinsky.

According to NABU and SAPO, Lozynsky was a member of an organized criminal group. Journalists noted that the official should have received a kickback in the amount of $400 000 for the purchase of generators. The total amount of the tender was 1.8 billion hryvnias.