Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote a resignation letter

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, has written a resignation letter.

This was reported by Babel sources in the Office of the President and the leadership of the Servant of the People party.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional administration, is being considered for Tymoshenkoʼs place. In 2020, he headed the Kyiv city state administration Department for Public Works, then became Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, after that he headed the Kyiv City State Administration, and now heads the regional administration.

Another position is being prepared for Tymoshenko — the head of one of the regional administrations, which one — it is not yet known. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed part of the decrees on appointment this evening, and some are currently being prepared for signing.