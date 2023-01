The head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) re-elected the Dutch politician Tinie Cox.

This was reported by the representative of Ukraine Oleksandr Merezhko, who also ran for office.

Tinie Cox — 175 votes, Merezhko — 44.

Cox himself wrote on Twitter: “Many thanks to the PACE members who re-elected me today for another year. I am very pleased with your trust. I look forward to your support in the coming year, which will be full of challenges."