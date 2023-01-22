The US should provide Ukraine with Abrams and another attempt to appeal to the Russians. The worldʼs leading media about the war on January 22

Ukraine and Russia are approaching an even more brutal and bloody stage of the war, writes The New York Times in its editorial column. Both countries are preparing for an offensive in the next few months. Ukraine ― because itʼs a struggle for its survival. Russia ― because Putin is unable to admit that he is losing, and is trying to prepare hundreds of thousands of invaders and new tanks and missiles as soon as possible. The NYT column is primarily addressed to Russian citizens: the publication does not lose hope of reaching the countryʼs population. Although it repeats the same theses that Ukrainians tell Russians: that the war undermined their well-being and the country turned into a world pariah. That sanctions, financial and technological losses lead Russia to lag behind the world ― and this can last for decades. The authors of the column add that the lag will apply to the military-industrial complex as well, because until now the Russians relied on Western technologies, which they no longer have access to. Putin and his henchmen hide from the Russians the real scale of losses ― both human losses in hostilities, and economic and social losses. The Russian dictator even himself refuses to admit that things in the economy have gone much worse than before. The publication quotes his question to an official who reported on the decline of aircraft production: "What kind of fool do you think I am?". But the truth is, writes The New York Times, that he is trying to make fools of the entire Russian people, who until 2014, before the aggression against Ukraine, enjoyed the many benefits of Western civilization and, in fact, friendly relations with Ukrainians. Now, for Ukrainians there is no greater enemy than the Russians, and they are united in their desire to become part of the Western world and defend every piece of their land. Not so long ago, the Russians learned what it was like to be at war with a powerful and ruthless force controlled essentially by one madman, that is, Adolf Hitler. Now the Russians have found themselves on the other side of this story ― and they have to either tolerate it, or at least try to somehow influence what is happening to their country, the publication writes.

The editorial staff of The Washington Post calls on Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks ― if this will break the ice and start deliveries of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. The next few months will most likely be decisive in the war ― and the availability of Western weapons is critical for the victory of the Ukrainians. Fortunately, our allies understand this ― this explains the unprecedented amounts of new military aid to Kyiv announced in recent days. However, one of the most promising types of weapons ― tanks ― remains blocked due to fear of Germany. The editors of the publication see Berlinʼs sincere desire to help Kyiv: already in the first days after the start of Russian aggression, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a change in Germanyʼs military policy, actually admitting that the policy of friendship with Russia as a safeguard against a new major war in Europe had failed. Despite external hesitation, in reality the Germans were consistent in this reversal. Currently, Germany has given Ukraine the most weapons after the United States, gradually increasing both the number and complexity of weapons. The publication hopes that after the first batches of Leopard 2, things will go better with these tanks. So, indeed, even if the American Abrams are not too effective or expensive in Ukrainian conditions, they should be given at least as a symbolic gesture. Joe Biden should understand the importance of the moment and the need to prevent the Russians from winning this unjust war. A dozen Abrams for this is a relatively low price.