A referendum organized by the pro-Russian opposition failed in Slovakia. It wanted to simplify the holding of new elections

A constitutional referendum organized by the pro-Russian opposition failed in Slovakia. It wanted to hold early parliamentary elections.

Aktuality writes about it.

Almost 1.2 million voters took part in the referendum. They were asked whether they support the idea of dissolving the parliament through a referendum. Despite the fact that 98% voted in favor, the referendum was declared invalid. The turnout was only 27.25%, and it should have been at least 50%.

The referendum was initiated by the pro-Russian opposition led by the Smer-SD party. But due to low turnout, it failed. As early as 2020, the opposition wanted to hold a referendum and submit to it the question of the resignation of the government of Eduard Heger. The Constitutional Court recognized the second issue as unconstitutional but approved the early elections.

The President of Slovakia, Zuzanna Čaputova, said that she respects the results of the show of will — both those who came and voted and those who expressed their position by not participating in it.

"The date of the elections must be chosen by the end of January in order to put an end to the political crisis finally. It is important that deputies adopt the amendment to the Constitution on early parliamentary elections as soon as possible," she noted.

Chaputova added that in the absence of an agreement by the end of January, she is ready to use her powers and appoint a temporary government.

Despite the failure, the head of the Smer party, Robert Fitso, considers the referendum a success and took responsibility for it. He emphasized that if such a number of people come to vote in the parliamentary elections, changes in Slovakia are guaranteed.