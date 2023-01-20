Politico: The PMC “Wagner” profits in the Central African Republic have grown to a billion dollars

Over the past year, the PMC "Wagner" has significantly expanded its activities in the Central African Republic (CAR). The profits of mercenaries from gold mining in the country can grow to almost a billion dollars.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources and diplomatic documents.

The money earned will most likely be used to purchase weapons and hire new fighters.

According to diplomatic documents, the "Wagnerians" built a large industrial complex in the center of the country, on a gold deposit not far from the city of Bambari. Currently, the deposit consists of eight production zones.

According to the U.S. estimates, the PMC is preparing the facility for long-term operation. Bridges over rivers are being built here, and anti-aircraft guns have been installed on trucks. At the same time, the CAR authorities stopped giving permission to launch UN peacekeeper drones over the deposit. According to the diplomatic cable, American officials consider this a sign that the Russian PMC is "gaining political control in the country."

At the gold mine, the group operates as a company registered in Madagascar.