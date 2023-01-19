Criminal proceedings were opened against Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP. He is being investigated for inciting hatred

Criminal proceedings were opened against the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) Pavlo (Lebid) under the article on violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, and regional affiliation (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code). He is being investigated for inciting religious enmity.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Yurchyshyn reported this. Proceedings were opened at his request.

During the Christmas service in the temple of Agapit of Pechersk, Paul called the head of the OCU Epiphanius "self-holy" and "the devil", and the honorary patriarch Filaret "a schismatic".

"Today, the "powerful Herods" reject Christ, kill not 14 thousand babies, but millions of people. How the hell did everything wisely. Under the guise of unification, they began "persecuting" the Church. They want to destroy Alexander Nevsky. This is a group of godless, bandits who are waging an open war against the church. The main thing for them is not war. The main thing is to destroy the Holy Cathedral and Apostolic Church. In other words, to turn you and I away from Christ," the MP cited Paulʼs words.