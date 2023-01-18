The Hero of Ukraine, centenarian UIA Myroslav “Kryvonis” Symchych died in Subkarpathia

A centurion of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA) Myroslav "Kryvonis" Symchych died in Subkarpathia. On January 5, he celebrated his 100th anniversary.

This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk.

During his lifetime, the state recognized Simchych as a Hero of Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded him this title with an award.

During his life, Symchych survived more than 32 years of Soviet concentration camps.

"We are proud that our country had such a glorious person. More than one generation of Ukrainians will know and remember his exploits. We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.