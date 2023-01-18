“Radio Liberty”: Hungary wants to exclude nine Russians from the EU sanctions list

Hungary again wants to soften the EU sanctions against Russia during the discussions of the next package. It asks to exclude nine people from the sanctions list.

"Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] writes about this with reference to its own sources.

Budapest again wants to lift sanctions against Russian oligarchs close to Putin, Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov. Hungary already tried to do this in September, but abandoned its demands.

In addition to them, Hungary also wants to exclude Usmanovʼs sister Gulbakhor Ismailova, Avenʼs business partner Mykhailo Fridman, Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmytro Mazepin, his son Nikita Mazepin, and Russian oligarchs Hrihoriy Berezkin and Vyacheslav Kantor from the list of sanctions.