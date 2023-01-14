The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphany will perform divine service for the second time in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The liturgy on the occasion of the feast of the Epiphany will be performed by the head of the OCU, Metropolitan Epiphany, in the Holy Dormition Cathedral. This will be the second service of the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The press service of OCU informs about this.

The liturgy will be held on January 19, 2023 in the Assumption Cathedral at 9:00 a.m.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine received the appropriate permission from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, and a corresponding agreement was signed with the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

For the first time, the service of the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was held on January 7, 2023.