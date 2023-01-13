”Ukrzaliznytsia” launched a loyalty program. Passengers can get gifts for the received points

The state Ukrainian railways operator Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a loyalty program for passengers. They will receive special points for their trips.

Ukrzaliznytsia writes about this on its Facebook page.

“From now on, for those who regularly choose the railway for their travels, we have launched the Rail Friends program: every kilometer of travel will turn into "hugs" from Ukrzaliznytsia, which can be accumulated and receive nice gifts for it. After all, the kilometers covered during the journey always bring us closer to warm hugs and pleasant moments,” they said there.

Such "hugs" are generated automatically for all users of the mobile application. Points will be awarded as follows:

for every kilometer of travel in a reserved carriage or in the 2nd class of regional trains, 1 "hug" is awarded;

for every kilometer of travel in a compartment car, international RIC, in the 2nd class of Intercity+ or the 1st class of regional trains, 2 "hugs" are awarded;

for every kilometer of travel in the sleeper carriage or in the 1st class Intercity+, 3 "hugs" are awarded.

From January 12 to March 31, 2023 inclusive, for their first 10,000 "hugs", passengers will receive guaranteed gifts from a partner of the Mastercard company. The list of partners, bonuses and gifts will be expanded gradually, and Ukrzaliznytsia will inform about updates.