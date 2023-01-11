The President of Slovakia officially allowed seven Slovaks to join the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Slovakia President Zuzana Chaputova has allowed seven Slovaks to officially join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For security reasons, their personal data is not disclosed.

The Slovak publication Pravda writes about it.

In total, Chaputova received 26 applications and approved only seven of them, 19 Slovaks were rejected.

In Slovakia, there is criminal responsibility for joining the ranks of a foreign army. This is punishable by two to eight years in prison and five to ten years under martial law. This provision does not apply if the citizen has a second citizenship or is serving in a NATO member country.

At the same time, the conscription law allows military service in the armed forces of a foreign state with the permission of the president. But the procedure for obtaining such a permit is very long. Chaputova herself did not support or oppose such actions on the part of the Slovaks, but only emphasized that it was difficult to obtain such permission.