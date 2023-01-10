Breast augmentation has lost its status as the most popular cosmetic surgery in the world

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), liposuction has become the most popular cosmetic surgery in the world, overtaking breast augmentation.

CNN writes about it.

The contour plastic procedure, which involves the suction of excess fat, accounts for 14.8% of cosmetic operations performed worldwide. The breast enlargement rate dropped to just over 13%.

The total number of surgical procedures increased by more than 33% between 2017 and 2021, while non-surgical procedures (the most popular of which is Botox) increased by more than 54% during the same period.

The number of breast augmentation surgeries also increased slightly, by 0.5% over four years. But the editor of the ISAPS report, Dr. Gianluca Campiglio, noted a relative decline compared to other procedures. He attributed the trend to concerns about BIA-ALCL, a form of immune system cancer linked to the implants.

Campillo, who works as a plastic surgeon in Italy, also highlighted the sharp increase in the number of patients seeking to have breast implants removed. Over the past four years, this procedure has become almost 50% more popular.

Liposuction took the first step in the rating. In 2021, more than 1.9 million such procedures were performed in the world, which is almost 25% more than in the previous year.

Also among the most popular are rhinoplasty and abdominoplasty (nose and tummy plastic surgery). Eyelid surgery was the third most common procedure in the world in 2021 and the most popular among men.

Also, plastic surgeons note that hip lift is rapidly gaining popularity in the world — it has increased by 53% compared to 2020. Also, the use of hyaluronic acid, which is usually administered as a facial filler, increased by more than 30%.