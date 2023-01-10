UN: The ozone layer can recover in a few decades

The United Nations, the United States and the European Union in a joint report claim that the ozone layer in various parts of the planet can recover in a few decades.

The BBC writes about it.

The ozone layer began to collapse in the 1970s. This was facilitated by chlorofluorocarbons, which are commonly found in aerosols, refrigerators, foam insulation materials, and air conditioners.

In 1985, scientists discovered a hole in the Earthʼs ozone layer. In two years, 46 countries signed the Montreal Protocol to phase out harmful chemicals.

This agreement later became the first UN treaty to receive universal ratification. Now almost 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances have already been withdrawn from production.

Until 2000, the Antarctic ozone hole continued to expand, its area and depth slowly increasing. However, the joint actions of mankind to preserve the ozone layer have worked, says the UN report. If current policies are maintained, the ozone layer could recover to its state in the 1980s, when there was no large holes in it.

In 2045, researchers expect the recovery of the ozone layer over the Arctic, and in about two decades — everywhere on Earth. In 2066 — over Antarctica, where the destruction was greatest.

Actions to preserve the ozone layer have also had a positive impact on global warming — some of the harmful chemicals that have been phased out are powerful greenhouse gases.

At the same time, the UN report warned that continued progress in the ozone layer is not guaranteed.