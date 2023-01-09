YASNO: Increase in power outages in Kyiv caused by frost

The increase in power outages in Kyiv is caused by a drop in temperature, explained the general director of the energy supply company YASNO, Serhiy Kovalenko.

"Every -5 °C is +200 MW, which means that today we need more MW for Kyiv. And you never know which megawatt will lead to emergency shutdowns," he said.

Kovalenko emphasized that both generation and networks are not in a condition to work without restrictions. Now is the time when there is a significant generation deficit across the country. In addition, the situation is complicated by the fact that one unit of the Rivne NPP is currently undergoing major repairs.