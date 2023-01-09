Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Malinovskyi transferred to the French “Marseille”

Midfielder of the national team of Ukraine and the Italian "Atalanta" Ruslan Malinovskyi moved to the French club "Olympic" from Marseille.

This was reported by the French club.

"The Ukrainian midfielder joined the club on loan with the right to buy. Welcome to Marseille," reads the clubʼs greeting. Malinovsky will play under number 18. The Ukrainian can make his debut for the new club as early as January 11, in the next match of the French championship against Troyes.

Malinovskyi is a pupil of Shakhtar Donetsk. In Ukraine, he became famous thanks to his performances for Luhansk "Zorya", after which he played for the Belgian "Genk" from 2015 to 2019. In 2019, the Ukrainian moved to the Italian "Atalanta", for which he played 115 matches and scored 23 goals. For the national team of Ukraine, Malinovskyi played 50 matches and scored 7 goals.