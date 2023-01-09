The Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Aksyonov is refusing from his the mandate. The mass media wrote that he has a Russian passport

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Aksyonov prepares to give back the mandate early.

This was reported by Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity faction, and Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker from Holos party, but they did not specify the reasons for Aksyonovʼs decision.

Zheleznyak noted that after the vote, a record low number of deputies will remain in the Verkhovna Rada — 415.