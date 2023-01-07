Zelensky imposed sanctions against 119 people. Among them are Russian and Ukrainian cultural figures

By Decree No. 4/2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of January 6, 2023 against Russian and Ukrainian figures.

Personal sanctions were imposed on 119 people. They provide for the blocking of assets, a ban on withdrawing capital outside of Ukraine, a ban on participation in privatization, deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, and much more.

The following were sanctioned: TV presenter Zhanna Badoeva, football player Anatoly Tymoshchuk, rapper Basta (Vasyl Vakulenko), artists Iryna Allegrova, Dmytro Bilan, Mykhailo Galustyan, Larisa Dolina, Pylyp Kirkorov, Serhiy Lazarev, propagandist Dmytro Kiselyov, humorist Yevhen Petrosyan and many others. The complete list is published in the annex to the decision of the National Security Council.

The named persons justified or supported the war against Ukraine.