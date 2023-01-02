Officials of “Ukroboronprom” were informed about the suspicion of purchasing low-quality equipment for the Armed Forces

Six officials of one of the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom" were informed about the suspicion of low-quality purchases for the military in March.

This was reported by the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security.

The investigation established that in March 2022, employees of one of the enterprises purchased low-quality military goods for a total of UAH 5.4 million. The mentioned goods did not meet the terms of the contract, but despite this they were handed over to one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Inadequate categorization and product quality made its use impossible — the examination proved it.

Therefore, six employees were informed of the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In the future, a preventive measure will be chosen for the suspect.