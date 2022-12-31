Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted by the King of Great Britain

Queenʼs guitarist Brian May has been knighted by King Charles III of Great Britain.

This is reported by Reuters.

He was honored for his services to music and charity. Now the musician hopes that the knighthood will give him "a little more influence".

"Maybe a few more people will listen to me if itʼs Sir Brian calling," May told reporters.

The monarchy also honored Melinda Simmons and Deborah Bronnert, British ambassadors in Kyiv and Moscow, for their services to foreign policy.

New Yearʼs awards have been awarded since the reign of Queen Victoria in the 19th century. The list of candidates is drawn up by an independent committee, and then approved by the prime minister and the monarch.