Former Pope Benedict XVI has died

Pope Benedict XVI died in the Vatican at the age of 95. This was announced by the Holy See on December 31.

Benedict XVI died at 09:34 in the monastery "Mother of the Church" (Mater Ecclesiae).

At the end of December, the Vatican announced that Benedict XVI was "very ill". His condition worsened due to his considerable age, he was under the supervision of doctors.

He held the throne from 2005 to 2013, when he announced his decision to abdicate — "for the good of the Church", because he did not have enough strength to fulfill his duties. Benedict XVI became the first Pope since 1415 who voluntarily renounced the position of head of the Roman Catholic Church.