Gas stations from “Naftogaz” will also work during the blackout. Here is a complete list of addresses

Naftogaz reported that all gas stations of the network will work even during the blackout. For this, they are equipped with generators.
The press service of the company writes about it.
Currently, the company owns a network of 579 gas stations under the U.GO and Ukrnafta brands. They are represented in 20 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv.
The full list of gas stations can be found at the link.
- Russian troops are systematically hitting the facilities of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, which has already survived nine attacks. Currently, approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In this connection, there are periodic power outages.
- The Ukrenergo company reported that the electricity deficit in Ukraine has slightly decreased thanks to the increase in production volumes at power plants.