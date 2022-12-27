Zelensky dismissed the special representative of Ukraine on conflict settlement in Transnistria and appointed him ambassador to Argentina

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed from his post the Ukrainian special representative for conflict resolution in Transnistria Yurii Klymenko. And immediately appointed him ambassador to Argentina.

This is stated in presidential decrees No. 887/2022 and No. 888/2022.

With the first decree, Zelensky released Klymenko from the duties of a special representative, and with the second, he appointed him as an ambassador.

"To appoint Yurii Arkadiyovych Klymenko as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Argentina," the document states.

Yurii Klymenko has been working in the diplomatic service since 1992. He worked both in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in embassies in other countries. In 2005-2006, he was consul in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, and in 2006-2010, he was consul in the Spanish city of Barcelona. After that, he went to work in the Presidential Administration, where he was engaged in international relations. And from 2013 to 2021, he was the ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Branch and other international organizations in Geneva.