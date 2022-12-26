“Bellingcat” journalist Christo Grozev has been declared wanted in Russia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the wanted journalist of the Bellingcat international group Christo Grozev.

This is reported by the Russian mass media.

The card says that Grozev is wanted "under the article of the Criminal Code", but it is not known under which article. In July 2022, the Federal Security Service said that Grozev worked for the British foreign intelligence service MI6 and was involved in the attempted hijacking of Russian planes. According to the special service, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense tried to recruit Russian military pilots and convince them to hand over planes to Ukraine in exchange for a reward.

Grozev replied that he did not take part in the operation, and the Bellingcat team was filming an investigative documentary about how the FSB and Ukrainian special services play a game, trying to deceive each other. According to the journalist, the attempt to hijack the planes did take place, but it was not organized by the MDI, but by a group of former Ukrainian "operators".