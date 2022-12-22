The former head of Roscosmos, Dmytro Rogozin, was issued a protocol for illegally crossing the Ukrainian border

The State Border Service of Ukraine issued a report to the former head of Roscosmos, Dmitriy Rogozin, for illegally crossing the border — the other day, he entered occupied Donetsk through Russian territory.

The SBSU informed about this on December 22.

"Violation of the state border of Ukraine entails responsibility. The border guards were unable to hand over the protocol to the violator personally, so caring comrades "handed it over" to this person during his birthday celebration," the border service said.

On December 21, in occupied Donetsk, Dmitriy Rogozin and the so-called prime minister of the "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" Vitaliy Khotsenko came under fire. They celebrated Rogozinʼs birthday at the Shesh-Besh restaurant. Two people were killed, including the guard of Khotsenko. Rogozin received minor injuries to his head, back, buttocks and thigh. He was hospitalized and operated on. Khotsenko was also wounded in the back, but refused hospitalization.