The regulator will check 12 Oblenergos through the blackout schedules

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NСSREU) will conduct unscheduled inspections of 12 operators of the electricity distribution system (Oblenergo) due to consumer complaints about non-compliance with shutdown schedules.
This was reported by the press service of the regulator.
The commission will check:
- "Vinnytsiaoblenergo";
- "Volynoblenergo";
- "Transcarpathiaoblenergo";
- "DTEK Kyiv Power Grids";
- "DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids";
- "Lvivoblenergo";
- "DTEK Odesa Power Grids";
- "Ternopiloblenergo";
- "Khmelnytskoblenergo";
- "Cherkasyoblenergo";
- "Chernivtsioblenergo";
- "Poltavaoblenergo".
The grounds for the checks were appeals from household consumers about non-observance of Oblenergoʼs schedules of power outages. Complaints allege outages are unevenly distributed and consumers are not notified of outages (or provided with out-of-date information).
At the same time, the most complaints were received by "Poltavaoblenergo", "DTEK Kyiv Power Grids" and "DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids".