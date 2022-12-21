Russia passed a law on life imprisonment for “helping saboteurs”

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the final reading of the laws, which provide for punishment up to life imprisonment for "facilitating subversive activities."

"Radio Svoboda" and "The Moscow Times" write about it.

The laws supplement the Criminal Code and increase penalties for "facilitating, inciting, inciting and inciting sabotage" as well as their financing. In addition, criminal punishment is provided for the creation of groups for this purpose.

In fact, Russians will now be punished even for posting on social networks on the specified topic.

In the opinion, the decision was explained by the war and the entry of "refugees". Journalists note that the changes were made against the background of a number of man-made disasters in Russia, such as explosions at factories and gas pipelines.