US media: Zelensky will visit Washington to meet with Biden and address Congress

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and to address Congress.

This is reported by CNN with reference to sources familiar with the preparation of the visit.

The publication writes that Zelenskyʼs visit coincides with the intention of the Biden administration to send Ukraine a new defense aid package, which will include Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

The visit will be Zelenskyʼs first trip outside of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February this year.

Axios writes that Zelensky will also speak in Congress. The visit can take place as early as Wednesday, December 22.