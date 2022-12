The border guards found an ancient Roman settlement in Kherson region, when they were digging trenches.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Service.

The military found fragments of amphorae and jugs when they were equipping fortifications on the banks of the Dnipro River. After the discovery of archaeological finds, all work was stopped in order to preserve artifacts valuable for history.

After the victory, an archaeological expedition will work at this place.