Ukraine concluded an agreement for more than 10 000 “Starlink” antennas

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine has signed an agreement with Elon Muskʼs SpaceX company, according to which it will receive more than 10 000 "Starlink" antennas in the coming months to stabilize communication in case of critical situations.

He told "Bloomberg" about this.

Fedorov personally discussed this issue with Musk and he assured that he would continue to support Ukraine.

"When we had power outages, I texted him that day and he responded instantly and has already taken some steps. He understands the situation," the minister noted.

According to Fedorov, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received about 22 thousand "Starlink" antennas. All financial issues regarding them are currently resolved, but Ukraine will need to find additional funding in the spring.