Law enforcement officers detained a man who in 2014 hung the Russian flag over the Kharkiv City Council

The law enforcement officers caught a Kharkiv resident who had been hiding from the investigation for eight years. In 2014, he hung the Russian flag over the Kharkiv City Council.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) writes about this.

In 2014, the man also called for an assault on the city council. He actively appeared on the airwaves of Russian propagandists and called for the seizure of state bodies and the change of Ukraineʼs borders.

"When Moscowʼs attempts to seize the city "failed", the attacker decided to "lie down" and thus avoid justice. For this, he followed conspiracy measures, constantly changing his residential addresses and mobile phone numbers," the SSU noted.

But law enforcement officers located him and arrested him. During the search, a Russian flag, two rifles and 7.62 mm cartridges were found in the manʼs possession.