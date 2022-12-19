Ministry of Culture: The occupiers are destroying the Khan Palace in Crimea

The Russian occupation administration in Crimea is destroying an architectural monument of national importance — the Khanʼs Palace in Bakhchisarai.
This was reported by the Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko.
"They are dismantling the roof and ensemble of colored stained-glass windows of the Golden Cabinet, replacing the old roof with modern building materials. In other words, they are erasing the national memory with a new building," Tkachenko wrote.
The minister appealed to UNESCO to prevent the destruction of the ethnogenesis of the Crimean Tatars.
- The Khanʼs Palace in Bakhchisarai is considered the only example of Crimean Tatar palace architecture in the world. The historical environment of the capital of the Crimean Khans was built in 1532-1783. In 2017, the occupation administration began the so-called restoration. UNESCO recognized this "restoration" as a threat to the palace.