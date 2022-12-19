Ministry of Culture: The occupiers are destroying the Khan Palace in Crimea

The Russian occupation administration in Crimea is destroying an architectural monument of national importance — the Khanʼs Palace in Bakhchisarai.

This was reported by the Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"They are dismantling the roof and ensemble of colored stained-glass windows of the Golden Cabinet, replacing the old roof with modern building materials. In other words, they are erasing the national memory with a new building," Tkachenko wrote.

The minister appealed to UNESCO to prevent the destruction of the ethnogenesis of the Crimean Tatars.