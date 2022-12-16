CNN: FIFA did not allow Zelensky to make a speech before the World Cup final, but negotiations are still ongoing

The International Football Federation (FIFA) did not allow President Volodymyr Zelensky to make a speech before the World Cup final. But negotiations are still ongoing.

This was reported by the CNN channel with reference to its own sources.

They noted that the request of the Office of the President of Ukraine to FIFA was rejected. He wanted to address the fans at the stadium before the match. Ukraine was surprised by FIFAʼs refusal, but negotiations continue.

It is also not known whether it was supposed to be a recorded speech or a video call.

The final of the World Cup will take place on Sunday, December 18. The national teams of France and Argentina will meet in it.