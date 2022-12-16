The EU disclosed the details of the 9th package of sanctions against Russia

The details of the 9th package of sanctions against Russia were revealed in the European Union. They will tighten restrictions on exports to Russia and impose new sanctions against the banking sector.

The press service of the European Council writes about it.

The EU expands the list of dual-purpose goods that will be banned for sale to Russia. These goods can technologically improve the Russian defense sector. Also, 168 Russian companies related to the defense industry were added to the list of sanctions.

The European Union will expand the ban on the supply of aircraft engines and their parts to Russia, including engines for drones.

The EU will also freeze the assets of two Russian banks and impose sanctions on the All-Russian Regional Development Bank.

In addition, five Russian TV channels will be banned from broadcasting in the European Union: NTV, NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV, and First Channel. Additional sanctions against the Russian energy and mining industry and expanded personal sanctions lists will also be introduced.