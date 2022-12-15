The USA introduced sanctions against the Russian oligarch Potanin

The United States has imposed sanctions against Russian oligarch Volodymyr Potanin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Bilousov, and several Russian governors.
This is reported by the US Treasury Department.
Investment holding Interros, controlled by Potanin, and Rosbank, which Interros acquired from Société Générale earlier this year, also fell under the restrictions. At the same time, the Tinkoff bank and the Nornickel company, in which Potanin owns shares, did not fall under US sanctions.
- In September, it was reported that despite problems with logistics due to the war in Ukraine, the United States and the European Union significantly increased the purchase of industrial metals from Russia, particularly nickel and aluminum.
- In March, Bloomberg wrote that half of the 20 richest people in Russia have not yet been sanctioned because of the war in Ukraine. Potanin was among them.