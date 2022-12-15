The USA introduced sanctions against the Russian oligarch Potanin

The United States has imposed sanctions against Russian oligarch Volodymyr Potanin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Bilousov, and several Russian governors.

This is reported by the US Treasury Department.

Investment holding Interros, controlled by Potanin, and Rosbank, which Interros acquired from Société Générale earlier this year, also fell under the restrictions. At the same time, the Tinkoff bank and the Nornickel company, in which Potanin owns shares, did not fall under US sanctions.