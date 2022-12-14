Verkhovna Rada vice-speaker: A “transitional period” is needed to hold elections after the war

The first vice-speaker of the parliament Oleksandr Kornienko stated that after the end of the war, a "small transitional period" would be needed to hold elections. It is about 4-5 months.

He stated this in an interview with "RBK-Ukraine".

"During martial law, elections cannot be held. But we believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in our Defense Forces, that they will liberate our territory as quickly as possible, and we will be able to move to another legal regulatory regime. And then the way to the elections will open," Kornienko noted.

According to him, it will be difficult to hold elections immediately after the end of martial law.

"Some small transition period is needed. And it can be different for different territories. For example, if we liberate territories that have been occupied for a long time, — Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea — we need to find out which countryʼs citizens are there, and carry out appropriate verification measures. As for territories that were recently occupied, such as the Kherson region, national elections can be held there," the deputy speaker of the parliament explained.

According to Kornienko, the transition period can last up to 5 months.