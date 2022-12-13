The National Police found 11 apartments in Kyiv from a member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

The National Police of Ukraine found 11 apartments that are owned by the current member of the State Duma of Russia, who was born in 1968 in Mariupol — this is the deputy from "United Russia" Dmytro Sablin.

The National Police reported about the apartments on December 13, and the investigator from Navalnyʼs team Georgy Alburov named Sablin.

Currently, the court is making a decision to seize these apartments. Sablin himself told RIA that he has no real estate in Kyiv.

This year, Dmytro Sablin received a medal "for courage" and a "combat" medal "for the liberation of Mariupol", and before the full-scale invasion, as a member of the State Duma, he voted for granting permission to introduce troops into the territory of Ukraine.