NAPC conducts a check on Kyrylo Tymoshenko due to information about expensive cars

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) is conducting an inspection of the cars used by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, according to the media.

The head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption Oleksandr Novikov informed about this in an interview with Censor.NET.

According to Novikov, if Ukraine wants to receive billions of dollars for reconstruction and military aid, it must guarantee the accountability of state authorities to its Western partners.

"Itʼs because there is a certain pressure on the governments of our partners — Russia uses the narrative that Ukraine is a state where mechanisms to prevent corruption are not built, and therefore there is no need to provide us with assistance. And the partners need to explain to their voters why this assistance is provided. That is why it is necessary to submit declarations, submit reports of political parties, to see that no one is profiting from human suffering. This is the provision of risk management systems. Without it, we will not be able to defeat Russia," Novikov explained.