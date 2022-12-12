NAPC conducts a check on Kyrylo Tymoshenko due to information about expensive cars

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) is conducting an inspection of the cars used by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, according to the media.
The head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption Oleksandr Novikov informed about this in an interview with Censor.NET.
According to Novikov, if Ukraine wants to receive billions of dollars for reconstruction and military aid, it must guarantee the accountability of state authorities to its Western partners.
"Itʼs because there is a certain pressure on the governments of our partners — Russia uses the narrative that Ukraine is a state where mechanisms to prevent corruption are not built, and therefore there is no need to provide us with assistance. And the partners need to explain to their voters why this assistance is provided. That is why it is necessary to submit declarations, submit reports of political parties, to see that no one is profiting from human suffering. This is the provision of risk management systems. Without it, we will not be able to defeat Russia," Novikov explained.
- On October 27, Bihus.Info journalists reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko drives a new Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. This car was handed over to Ukraine by the General Motors company for transporting people from the war zone and for humanitarian missions.
- On October 31, Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated that he used this car during work trips around Ukraine and does not plan to drive it in the future. The car was on the balance sheet of the State Administration of Affairs. Tymoshenko appealed to the State Security Service regarding the transfer of this car to the frontline region for humanitarian use.
- On December 1, "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] reported that Tymoshenko uses a 2021 Porsche Taycan worth $100 000.