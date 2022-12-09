The government dismissed Volodymyr Taftai from the position of head of the Space Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Volodymyr Taftai from the position of Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine.

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk informed about this on December 9.

Taftay has been in this position since February 24, 2021. Prior to that, he worked as the head of the Space Activities Coordination Department of the Defense and Security Economy Department of the Ministry of Economy. In September 2020, he moved to the position of vice president for intellectual affairs of the Antonov state enterprise.