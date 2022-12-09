More than 20 oil tankers have gathered in the Black Sea. Turkey requires insurance letters from them

About 20 tankers gathered at the entrance to the Black Sea. They are trying to pass through the Bosphorus in Istanbul on their way to the Mediterranean Sea.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the shipping agency Tribeca.

On Thursday, Turkish authorities said they would not allow oil tankers in their waters that do not have the appropriate insurance certificates and that they needed time to carry out inspections. Turkey requires vessels to provide proof of insurance covering the duration of their transit through the Bosphorus or call at Turkish ports.