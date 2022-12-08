The USA and Russia exchanged prisoners — American basketball player Brittney Greiner was exchanged for arms dealer Viktor Bout

The USA and Russia exchanged prisoners. American basketball player Brittney Greiner was traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and the White House.
The Russians noted that the exchange took place at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates.
The U.S. President Joe Biden announced that Greiner is already on a plane on his way to the U.S. He will also make an emergency address in the near future.
- On February 17, 2022, 31-year-old Britney Greiner flew from New York to Moscow. She was detained at Sheremetyevo airport due to the reaction of a service dog. Electronic cigarettes with hashish oil (a concentrated hemp product), which is banned in Russia, were found in the belongings. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.
- Viktor Bout is a Russian businessman who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States in 2012 for arms trafficking and support for terrorism.