In one month, the Ukrainian Armed Forces adopted seven models of Ukrainian drones, as well as an auto system for controlling troops

In the last 30 days, seven samples of Ukrainian-made UAVs were admitted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, the army used 1-2 UAV models per year.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

According to him, this became possible thanks to the simplification of the rules for attracting innovations for defense needs. In order to facilitate interaction with manufacturers, a site was created where every developer with a finished product can submit an application to the Ministry of Defense for admission to the operation of their product.

Reznikov did not name these seven UAV models, but said that 19 more applications for admission to operation of Ukrainian-made UAVs are currently under consideration. Decisions on them are planned to be made by the end of this year.

The minister also announced the completion of "an important stage in the field of implementation of automated military control systems." The Armed Forces received the automated system of the operational control center "Dzvin-AS", which can be equipped with command and staff vehicles. It successfully passed the test.

ACS "Dzvin-AS" is an automated system of command and control of combat operations. It allows you to quickly generate combat control documents, track changes on the map of combat operations, have operational data on support and calculate the ratio of forces for their use in various scenarios.