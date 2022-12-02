An explosion rang out in the parking lot of the administration building in Odesa. There are victims, including police officers

In Odesa, an explosion rang out in the parking lot of the Regional Department of Emergency Situations on Prokhorovska Street. It happened not far from the point of invincibility.

This was reported by the local publications "Dumska" and "Suspilne".

The police told reporters that patrol officers stopped a Dodge car, in the trunk of which they saw an explosive device, and called an investigative and operational team. When she arrived, the object exploded. Five law enforcement officers and three civilians were injured.

According to Suspilny, two police officers are in serious condition.