Belarusian oppositionist Maria Kolesnikova was admitted to intensive care. Before that, she was kept in solitary confinement

Belarusian oppositionist Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of the 2020 protests, was admitted to the intensive care unit.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of another imprisoned oppositionist, Viktor Babaryka, and a number of opposition Belarusian mass media.

It is reported that Kolesnikova was taken to the intensive care unit of an emergency hospital in Gomel after the operation on November 28. Kolesnikovaʼs lawyer was not allowed to the client, but this information was confirmed to him in the hospital.

The state of her health and the reasons for the deterioration are unknown. On November 22, it became known that Kolesnikova was sent to a penal institution, but the administration of the colony where she was being held did not report anything about it. The channel of the same Babaryka then reported that the oppositionist was punished for allegedly impolite treatment of the colonyʼs employees.