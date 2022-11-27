In Latvia, a bus carrying Ukrainian military personnel was involved in an accident. 26 people were injured

In Latvia, in the area of the city of Ainaži, which is close to the Estonian border, a bus carrying Ukrainian military personnel was involved in an accident.

This is reported by the Estonian media outlets ERR and Postimees.

The accident happened in the evening of November 26. A bus commissioned by the Estonian Defense Forces collided with a truck. The bus driver died on the spot, 26 passengers were injured. Three of them are in serious condition.

One Estonian soldier is among the injured. All others are Ukrainians. Among them, 17 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered minor injuries, but all the injured were taken to an Estonian hospital.

According to LETA, the bus was carrying soldiers from Poland to Estonia. Representatives of the MK Autobuss company, which owned the bus, reported that the truck driver lost control and crashed into the bus from the driverʼs side. The second bus driver, who received a leg injury, also says this. According to him, there was a blizzard that day, the road conditions were very bad.

Law enforcement officers are currently determining the cause of the accident.