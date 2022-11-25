NATO troops conduct training in Poland near the borders of Belarus and the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation

On November 25, NATO troops began training in Poland near the borders of Belarus and Russiaʼs Kaliningrad region.

The exercises called Tumak-22 are taking place in the area of the Suwalki Corridor, the Polish Ministry of Defense reports.

2,000 servicemen from various units of the Polish army and allied forces, who are part of the NATO Battalion Combat Group, are involved in the maneuvers. Among them, there are the American, British and Romanian military. A thousand units of military equipment are also involved.

The forces of the Alliance practiced crossing rivers and reservoirs, repelling the attacks of a conditional enemy, as well as counter-offensives.