The SSU detained an FSB agent in Kyiv — he is a former Ukrainian policeman from Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) counter-intelligence exposed an agent of the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB) in Kyiv. The occupiers transferred it from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the capital a month before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

The agent was in "sleep mode" for some time — as if visiting relatives. When he was instructed to act, he was detained by the SSU. The Russian special services gave the man the task of gathering intelligence about the locations and routes of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the capital.

He was supposed to transfer this data to the Russians for the preparation of sabotage against the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers.

The agent turned out to be a former employee of the disbanded militia, who remained in Sevastopol after his release in 2014. After the capture of Crimea, the man went over to the side of the Russians and received a position in the occupying "Police Department of the Russian Federation". Then he was recruited by the FSB.

To fulfill the task of the Russians, the traitor tried to form a network of informants among former law enforcement officers and representatives of criminal circles.

During the search, he was found:

an internal passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation and a Russian passport for traveling abroad;

a mobile phone with evidence of conspiratorial correspondence with the FSB;

materials confirming the completion of a "special course" in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He will be detained.