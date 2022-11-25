The former head of the National Bank, the editor-in-chief of “Strana.ua” and Yuliia Tymoshenkoʼs son-in-law were found in Vienna

Ukrainian Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, while filming the second part of the investigation about VIP refugees in Vienna, recorded in the Austrian capital:

the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko;

the former Deputy Minister of Justice Denys Chernyshov, who was declared wanted in Ukraine;

a businessman Ihor Voronov;

a son-in-law of the "Motherland" party leader Yuliia Tymoshenko, Artur Chechotkin;

a brother of Ukrainian businessman Boris Kaufman, Maxim Kaufman;

a son of the late businessman Yevhen Shcherban, Ruslan;

the Deputy Mayor of Kharkiv Serhiy Kuzmin and his family;

a wife of Kyiv developer Denys Komarnytskyi, Iryna;

the chairman of the board of construction company "Kyivmiskbud" Ihor Kushnir;

the former head of the Mykolayiv Office for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and former head of the Naftogaz Security Department Volodymyr Lupashchenko;

a sister of the owner of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia", the ex-MP from the "Block of Petro Poroshenko" Hleb Zagoriy, with her husband Petro Ohnyov;

Leonid Kuchmaʼs associate Oleksandr Volkov;

an agrarian millionaire Oleh Bakhmatyuk, who was declared wanted by NABU in 2019;

Ihor Petrashko, who was the Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine from 2020 to 2021. He was considered Bakhmatyukʼassociate.

Bakhmatyuk was also seen in the company of Ihor Huzhva, the editor of the pro-Russian publication Strana.ua, who fled Ukraine in 2017. In addition, journalists managed to find Bakhmatyukʼs Austrian estate. It is located 20 minutes from Vienna, on the outskirts of the cottage town "Fontana".

Also in the capital of Austria, a car was spotted, which is used by the MP of the last convocation from the "Petro Poroshenko Bloc" Dmytro Andrievskyi; a car registered to the father of OPZZh MP Ihor Abramovych, and the car of the father of former BPP MP Serhiy Berezenko. Tkach also recorded the transport of Ivan Lytvyn, the son of former Rada Speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn.

In one of the hotels, they also filmed a meeting between the leader of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arahamia and private businessman Vemir Davityan.

According to UP sources, Arakhamia met with businessman Dmytro Firtash in Vienna. In a comment to the newspaper, Arahamiya said he was in the Austrian capital from November 9 to 11, returning from a work trip to Israel, and paid €1 075 for hotel accommodation.

Davityan told reporters that he "was on a business trip on volunteer issues" and returned to Ukraine the very next day.