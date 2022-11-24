Water supply has been restored on the Left Bank of Kyiv. 70% of the capital is still without electricity

During the night, specialists of "Kyivvodokanal" restored the water supply on the Left Bank of the city. On the Right Bank, water will be served in the first half of the day.

The mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko informed about this.

At the same time, 70% of the capital still remains without electricity.

"Energy companies are making every effort to return it as soon as possible. However, they note that this will depend on the restoration of the balance in the energy system of Ukraine, since Kyiv is part of the national energy system," Klitschko added.